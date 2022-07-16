Two killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Two youths were killed on the spot when their motorcycle lost control and rammed into the road median at Khairatabad in Panjagutta police limits on Friday.

The victims were identified as Moheen and Obair, both aged 23.

Police said the accident took place around 3.45 a.m., when the duo was on their way to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to enquire about buses to Raichur in Karnataka.

Police sources said Moheen had come to Anand Nagar Colony in Panjagutta for the funeral of his aunt on Thursday. Obair, his friend, had accompanied him. Fatal injuries to the head in the crash caused instant death. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Police said part of the accident visuals was available for examination, and it showed the bike losing control and ramming into the median.

Preliminarily, the police have registered the incident under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence). A probe was opened.

Following post-mortem examination at Gandhi Hospital, the mortal remains were handed over to the respective family members.