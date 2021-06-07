Two killed in accident

Sangareddy

07 June 2021 18:39 IST

In a ghastly road incident, two persons were killed and several shops were damaged at Narayanakhed when a four-wheeler lost control and hit them in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Circle Inspector Ravinder Reddy, a vehicle passing through Ryakal road hit two women, including a municipal sanitation worker, killing them on the spot.

The vehicle also damaged few shops on the road side. Police and municipal officials rushed to the spot and bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. It was stated that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Advertising

Advertising

Narayanakhed police registered a case and are investigating.