Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and three suffered injuries when their bikes had collided under Talakondapally police station limits on Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as Dasari Gumadiah (38), a mason from Jangareddypalli village, and Mahesh (19), a first-year degree student from Rampur. Both riding different bikes were not wearing helmet and had no driving licence, police said.

According to them, the accident took place at 8.55 a.m. between Jangareddypalli and Amangal when Mahesh, who was coming in the wrong direction with two others on the bike, hit Gumadiah’s vehicle. As a result, they suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. “Mallaiah who was riding pillion with Gumadiah, Shiva and Ramu, who were on Mahesh’s bike, suffered injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the area,” said Sub-Inspector P Suresh Yadav.

While Gumadiah and Mallaiah were on their way to Amangal for work, Mahesh, along with friends, was returning to Rampur after attending a wedding at Settypalli.