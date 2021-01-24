Two killed in ORR accident

Two persons were killed on the spot after a groundnut laden-mini transport vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a median on Nehru Outer Ring Road at Himayatsagar on Sunday morning.

The victims were identified as vehicle driver Munna (21) and helper Sharath (21) from Pupla in Bidar district of Karnataka.

According to Rajendra Nagar police, the victims started to Hyderabad from Pupla on Saturday night and around 7.30 am on Sunday, their vehicle crashed into the median. The impact was such that the vehicle got mangled completely and the duo suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The investigators, who registered a case under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said that the driver missed the ORR exit gate and in a hurry, took a turn and lost control before crashing the vehicle.