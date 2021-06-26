Two killed in accident in Suryapet

Two persons were killed on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in an accident involving a DCM and a car on Saturday evening.

Chivvemla police said both occupants of the car died before any emergency intervention on the spot. The victims were identified as Kouju Srinivasa Rao and Garikapati Ramakrishna, natives of Tanuku in West Godavari district, and both were cab drivers.

The police explained that the accident took place around 4.30 p.m., when a DCM going towards Vijayawada, near Gumpula Tirumalagiri in Suryapet, lost control after it hit the median strip. As a result, the heavy vehicle crossed onto its opposite direction and crushed the car.

The car was mangled beyond recognition and the dead victims stuck in the debris could be extricated only after the heavy vehicle was lifted using a crane.

Chivvemla police launched a probe.