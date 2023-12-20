Two killed, four hurt in Telangana as autorickshaw overturns while trying to avoid hitting monkey

December 20, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Two women labourers died and four others sustained injuries, one of them seriously, after the autorickshaw carrying them overturned at Poshettipalli village in Vemulawada mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

The autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a monkey that darted across the road near Poshettipalli late on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

In the impact, the autorickshaw turned upside down, killing two passengers. The deceased were J. Mallavva (58) and K. Balavva (55). Both the victims hailed from Poshettipalli. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.