Two killed, five injured as software engineer rams cars on ORR

February 05, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Keesara on Sunday morning.

Keesara police inspector R. Raghuveer Reddy said Edward Charles Jacob, a software engineer, was headed towards Shamirpet in his car with a female occupant when he allegedly lost control of the wheel. He drove into the adjacent lane by crashing over the road divider, and rammed another car.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir (45), and Rapolu Sampath (12), said the inspector, adding that those injured — Nazeer (24), R.Srinu (40), Ravi (35), Sulthana (42), and Peer (24) — were shifted to a private hospital for medical attention.

“The victims were heading towards Suraram from Ghatkesar when they met with the accident after Jacob’s car entered their lane from the opposite direction around 10.45 a.m. Jacob was driving in a rash and negligent manner. His leg was fractured in the mishap and we have shifted him and the woman he was travelling with for treatment,” said Mr.Reddy, adding that a case was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.

The luxury car driven by the software employee had an unpaid challan for speeding on January 9.