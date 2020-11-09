Two killed as car rams unipole

Two others are battling for life

In a suspected case of drunk driving, two youngsters, including a techie, were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a unipole in Secunderabad late on Saturday night.

The youngsters were going towards Neredmet after partying in a pub at Jubilee Hills when the accident took place at 12.35 a.m. between Secunderabad Club and Trimulgherry under Karkhana police station limits.

When they passed Secunderabad Club, G. Sai Kiran Reddy (25), an IT employee from Neredmet, lost control on the wheel and hit an electric pole in the road median before crashing into a uni pole. The sedan further rolled over and turned turtle before coming to a halt, Karkhana inspector P. Madhukar Swamy said.

Sai Kiran Reddy and Goshika Sahil (24), an interior designer from Keesara, who was sitting next to the former, died on the spot, while two — Sai Charan Reddy and Preetam Roy — who occupied the rear seats of the vehicle, suffered severe injuries in the crash and are battling for life at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.

The impact of the accident was such that even the air bags that opened after the crash could not save Sai Kiran and Sahil, Mr. Swamy said, and added that the car was zooming at at least 102 kmph.

He said that the victims were going to Roy’s restaurant in Neredmet for dinner.