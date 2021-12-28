Two killed as car rams truck on ORR

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 21:09 IST

Two occupants were killed and four others sustained severe injuries after their speeding sedan rammed into a truck on the outer ring road in Rajendranagar police station limits in the early hours on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Manoj, the man at the wheel who died instantly, and Sushil Gupta, who breathed his last while undergoing critical care at a nearby hospital. It was reported that a group of friends, post a birthday party, were proceeding towards Gachibowli from Shamshabad. The accident took place near the ORR exit No. 17 at Himayatsagar.

Police said except for the hired driver, the remaining five persons, including a woman, were in a drunken state at the time of accident. An investigation was opened.

Advertising

Advertising