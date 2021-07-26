Hyderabad

Two killed as bike rams truck

Two persons died after the two-wheeler they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway near Pedda Amberpet under Abdullapurmet police station limits in the late hours of Sunday.

The victims, Masthan (35) and Chandraiah (57), used to sell herbs on the roadside. They were proceeding towards Abdullapurmet from Hayathnagar when the accident took place. Masthan, who was riding the scooter, failed to notice the stationary truck when they reached Laxmareddypalem and crashed into it.

Abdullapurmet police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.


