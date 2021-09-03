HyderabadSANGAREDDY 03 September 2021 18:44 IST
Two killed as bike rams parked lorry
Two persons were killed in a road accident at Mamidipally Crossroad late on Thursday night when a two-wheeler hit a parked lorry. The victims were identified as K. Anil Kumar (22) and his friend N. Santosh (24), residents of Tammalabai tanda in Kondapur mandal. They were returning from Ippalagadda tanda in Kandi mandal. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy (Rural) police registered a case and are investigating.
