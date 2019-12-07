Two killed as APSRTC bus rams bikers

Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed when an APSRTC bus hit them near here on Saturday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Nenavath Bhimla, 55, and Nunsavath Thara Singh, 45, residents of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

According to Chintapally police, the accident occurred at around 11 a.m., when the bus going from Hyderabad to Vinukonda, reportedly at speed, hit them in the Mall village limits. The bus was identified as a super luxury coach belonging to Vinukonda depot.

Police said Bhimla died at the spot while Thara Singh, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, breathed last while being treated at Devarakonda Area Hospital.

A case has been registered.