Two killed after being hit by speeding SUV

Victims were trying to restore power to former minister’s residence

Two people, including a contract labourer with TSSPDCL, were killed, while another person suffered severe injuries after a speeding SUV belonging to YSRCP MLC’s son hit them in Banjara Hills here on Friday night.

The victims are B. Sudhakar Reddy and a building watchman B. Nagesh. Reddy’s colleagues Pedda Babu and Kiran are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accident took place around 11.30 p.m. when the victim Reddy along with Babu and Kiran were trying to restore electricity supply at senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy’s house. “The SUV was over speeding and the driver lost control due to curve and hit the victims,” Banjara Hills police said, adding that the accident took place between Omega and Apollo Hospitals in the area.

The car belongs to YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy’s son Bageeradha Reddy. Inspector N Kalinga Rao said that the Bageeradha’s driver was behind the wheels. “He was not drunk. They were coming to Erramanzil colony,” he said.