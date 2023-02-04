Two killed, 13 injured as mini truck carrying labourers overturns

February 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two men were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a DCM vehicle carrying the group of labourers overturned near Gandimaisamma in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said that the men were engaged in road work at NTR Marg in Saifabad.

Sub-inspector at Dundigal Police station, K. Rajesh said the DCM driver, who fled after the accident, is suspected to have lost control and caused an accident around 1 am on Saturday, resulting in overturning of the vehicle. The two deceased labourers were identified as Chandar Mouli and Kiran.

“Of the 13 other men injured, two are under critical care while others escaped with minor bruises. They were headed towards Bahadurpura from Gandimaisamma for their shift at NTR Marg. The driver, who fled the scene, was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC,” said the official, adding that the bodies of the two victims were sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.