Two Kagaznagar forest officials transferred

The two forest department officers of Kagaznagar Forest Division who were in the thick of an issue surrounding reclamation of degraded forest land, Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy and Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha, have been transferred through an order issued on Wednesday.

Though the transfer was expected for sometime now, the government seems to have waited till the task of afforestation of land mandated was completed by the officers in question.

Ms. Anitha and the personnel working under her had been subjected to physical attack on June 30.

The issue had grabbed national attention as it involved attack on a woman officer by leaders of the ruling party in the State.

According to insiders, the officers will go out to respective new postings with their heads held high as they could withstand pressure, including threats to life, to successfully reclaim forest land as required by law and, equally importantly, complete plantation in the 20 hectare plot under compensatory afforestation. It was to prevent resumption of this plot of degraded forest and subsequent plantation in it that the attack on forest personnel had taken place on that eventful day.

The plantation had been taken up by no less than 300 forest officials and personnel from 13 districts and 200 policemen and officers on the outskirts of Kotha Sarasala village on July 1, the day after the incident of attack on forest officials.

The assemblage of such a large number of officials was to express solidarity with the forest officials and display that the government was serious about forest protection.The transfer is not the first time that officials, who were working towards improvement of environment under highly adverse conditions, were moved out. Mr. Ramana Reddy’s predecessor, A. Narasimha Reddy, who is credited with initiating a vigorous forest protection drive, was also hounded out for resisting pressures to relax vigil.

It was because of his sheer hard work, which was kept up by the team of officials under Mr. Ramana Reddy, that forests of Kagaznagar were safer for wild animals.