Hyderabad

Two IPS probationers at NPA test positive

One was attached to Delhi DCP (North) who was also detected with virus recently

Two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As they were asymptomatic, the administration has quarantined them at their hostel accommodation on the campus.

The two are among 137 probationers of 71 Regular Recruit (RR) 2018 batch, which returned to the academy after 28 weeks of District Practical Training (DPT) for the Phase II of their training.

Between June 5 and June 7, the probationers, who were stranded in their allotted cadres after completion of DPT, reported at the academy for further training of three months. “We collected their swab samples and according to the test results received so far, two of them tested positive. They had very mild symptoms,” a highly placed source in the academy told The Hindu.

The duo were frontline warriors during their district training in New Delhi and Bathinda in Punjab, the officer said.

One of the two positive tested cadets was attached to New Delhi DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj who also turned out to be coronavirus-positive a few days ago.

As soon as the news broke, it created panic among the cadets of both the 2018 and 2019 batch undergoing training at the premier police school here.

Earlier, a senior officer said that probationers who returned to the academy have to be quarantined for 10 days and attend the class online before hitting the ground. However, 15 probationers from Nepal, Royal Bhutan and Maldives may not join the academy this year due to international travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:16:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-ips-probationers-at-npa-test-positive/article31790511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY