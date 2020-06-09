Two IPS probationers at NPA test positive

Two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As they were asymptomatic, the administration has quarantined them at their hostel accommodation on the campus.

The two are among 137 probationers of 71 Regular Recruit (RR) 2018 batch, which returned to the academy after 28 weeks of District Practical Training (DPT) for the Phase II of their training.

Between June 5 and June 7, the probationers, who were stranded in their allotted cadres after completion of DPT, reported at the academy for further training of three months. “We collected their swab samples and according to the test results received so far, two of them tested positive. They had very mild symptoms,” a highly placed source in the academy told The Hindu.

The duo were frontline warriors during their district training in New Delhi and Bathinda in Punjab, the officer said.

One of the two positive tested cadets was attached to New Delhi DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj who also turned out to be coronavirus-positive a few days ago.

As soon as the news broke, it created panic among the cadets of both the 2018 and 2019 batch undergoing training at the premier police school here.

Earlier, a senior officer said that probationers who returned to the academy have to be quarantined for 10 days and attend the class online before hitting the ground. However, 15 probationers from Nepal, Royal Bhutan and Maldives may not join the academy this year due to international travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.