Two involved in sale of pangolin scales held

A team of Forest Department officials busted a gang allegedly involved in the sale of pangolin scales in Mulakalapalli mandal on Saturday.

The team comprising five officials of the Kinnerasani wildlife management wing detained two members of the gang and seized 445 gms of pangolin scales from their possession during a pre-dawn raid on a house at Jinnelagudem village.

Forest officials conducted the raid based on the confession made by two other suspected members of the gang, who were nabbed on Friday as part of a well-coordinated action plan, sources said.

The detained duo reportedly told forest officials that they had procured the pangolin scales from three persons of Rachannagudem village, who allegedly poached a pangolin, a critically endangered mammal, about two weeks ago and kept its scales with them.

Forest officials registered a case against the members of the gang under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and are investigating.