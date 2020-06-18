Two Inter students found dead

Hours after the results were announced, a senior intermediate student was found dead at his residence in Old Hazepet of Miyapur here on Thursday.
The victim, U Sandeep (19), who failed in Mathematics paper-II, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, Miyapur police said. The incident took place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. when his father went out for some work, while his mother and elder brother were away at their native place due to lockdown.
“He failed the examination with two marks difference,” the investigators said. The incident came to light after 7 p.m. when his father returned home.
After the results were announced, he called his father and informed him the result. “The boy told his father that he will apply for revaluation and was confident that he will pass. Later, his friends came to see him,” they said. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Meanwhile in Medak, another Inter student committed suicide at Chegunta on Thursday. The girl, studying in first-year Bi.P.C. feared failure in examinations and frequently expressed the same before parents. Though parents assured her not to worry, in the morning, when parents went for work, she hanged herself.
(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
