Two inter-State drug smugglers held for transporting 200 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

October 14, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two inter-State drug smugglers were caught transporting 200 kilograms of marijuana from Odisha to Pune by the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Maheshwaram, along with Choutuppal police. Officials said that the driver was paid ₹25,000 per trip to smuggle the contraband and used to keep a Maharashtra police cap on the car’s dashboard to pass through tolls by posing as policeman.

The accused, Sandeep Anil Indrekar, 37, a resident of Narayangaon of Pune, hired his friend Vishal Kandugadgi, 36, by paying him ₹25,000 per trip to smuggle drugs across borders.

“Sandeep turned to drug trade after incurring loss in his business and hired Vishal to transport the contraband from their dealer Laxman, a resident of Malkangiri, Odisha, who is at large,” said the police. They transported 80 kilograms of the contraband about two months ago.

Sandeep Anil Indrekar used to keep Maharashtra police sub inspector’s cap on the dashboard to pose as a policeman and used to pass through tolls without being stopped.

“However, based on a tip-off, the car was intercepted at Pantangi checkpost on Friday and the duo were nabbed along with 200 kilograms of marijuana,” added the officials.

