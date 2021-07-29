Two injured in reactor blast at chemical unit

HYDERABAD

29 July 2021 00:15 IST

One of the victims suffers 90% burns

At least two persons were injured, one seriously, on Wednesday in a reactor blast at a chemical manufacturing unit in Jeedimetla.

According to Jeedimetla police, the incident was reported around 8.30 a.m. at Nasense Labs Private Limited. The injured are employees of the company, Hari Prasad Reddy (42), who was working in the capacity of shift in-charge, and Arjun (30). While Mr. Prasad was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, Mr. Arjun suffered a fracture and was admitted to a private hospital. “Prasad has suffered 90% burns. A case was booked against Gautham, MD of Nasense Labs,” Jeedimetal Inspector K. Balraj said.

According to the firemen, four vehicles from Kukatpally, Jeedimetla and Sanathnagar reached to douse the flames. “There were 20 reactors and the blast was in one of them. This could have been due to heat variation and low water content in the boiler. There was sodium in the same block. We had to wait for some more time to avoid any untoward incident. While the fire was doused around 10.30 a.m., we waited for additional two hours because of sodium and touline being present at the spot,” said Sudhakar Rao, DFO, Kukatpally.

