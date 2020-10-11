Hyderabad

Two injured after car overturns

Two people escaped with minor injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned on Tank Bund here on Saturday.

The victims were heading towards Secunderabad from Liberty junction when the four-wheeler overturned after the driver lost control. Passers-by rescued the duo and shifted them to a nearby private hospital.

