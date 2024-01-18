Two, including BRS municipal corporator, arrested

January 18, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Karimnagar one-town police have arrested two persons, including 12th division corporator of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Thota Ramulu of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Ch. Rama Rao, a native of Gangadhara mandal, for allegedly trying to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to a resident of Bhagathnagar in Karimnagar.

Acting on a complaint filed by Kotha Raji Reddy of Bhagathnagar on December 20, the one-town police registered a case against the duo.

In his complaint, Mr Raji Reddy alleged that the duo obstructed him from constructing house in his land after obtaining permission from municipal corporation office for house construction.

The police in coordination with the Economic Offences Wing of the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate took up investigation into the case.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the duo allegedly altered the boundaries of Raji Reddy’s land in a bid to encroach upon it using fake documents, the police said.

The arrested duo were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody till January 31, 2024.

