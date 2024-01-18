ADVERTISEMENT

Two, including BRS municipal corporator, arrested

January 18, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimnagar one-town police have arrested two persons, including 12th division corporator of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Thota Ramulu of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Ch. Rama Rao, a native of Gangadhara mandal, for allegedly trying to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to a resident of Bhagathnagar in Karimnagar.

Acting on a complaint filed by Kotha Raji Reddy of Bhagathnagar on December 20, the one-town police registered a case against the duo.

In his complaint, Mr Raji Reddy alleged that the duo obstructed him from constructing house in his land after obtaining permission from municipal corporation office for house construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in coordination with the Economic Offences Wing of the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate took up investigation into the case.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the duo allegedly altered the boundaries of Raji Reddy’s land in a bid to encroach upon it using fake documents, the police said.

The arrested duo were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody till January 31, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US