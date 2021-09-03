Two-hour rain inundates several areas of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 00:34 IST

A largely sunny day was rounded off with intense showers a little after 8 p.m.

Unexpected cloudburst caught the city off guard and inundated several localities during evening hours on Thursday.

A largely sunny day was rounded off with sudden and intense shower a little after 8 p.m. The rain lasted for more than two hours with hardly any gap, which turned in several stretches into virtual water bodies, and resulted in traffic jams.

Vehicles and pushcarts were seen being washed away in flood water in areas such as Yousufguda and Krishna Nagar, video clips of which went viral on social media. Commuters were stranded everywhere, as roads were engulfed by large streams of water. As usual, the stretch in front of the Chief Minister’s camp office had knee deep water, making it difficult for even four-wheelers to negotiate a path.

As per the data from automatic weather stations across the city at 10 p.m., Shaikpet received maximum rainfall at close to 10 centimetres, followed closely by Kukatpally. Areas such as Serilingampally, Balanagar and Saroornagar received over eight centimetres of rain. Video clip of people rescuing a man from being washed away in Krishna Nagar was widely shared.

More rain

Khairatabad, Bandlaguda, Hayatnagar, and Qutbullahpur received over six centimetres of rainfall, Saidabad, Charminar, Asifnagar, and Uppal were among localities which experienced heavy rain. Meteorology department has predicted light or moderate rain or thunder showers at many places over Telangana in coming four days.