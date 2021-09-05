Two-hour rain inundates city

The heavy flow of rain water on a road in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 01:04 IST

Heavy downpour of two hours in the southern and eastern parts of the city on Saturday has led to inundation of roads, severe flooding of colonies and tedious traffic jams in several localities.

Starting from around 2 p.m., the rain progressively intensified and enveloped localities such as Saidabad, Santhosh Nagar, Malakpet, Amberpet, Kacheguda, Saroornagar, Charminar, Himayatnagar, Uppal and other areas, pounding them relentlessly for the next two hours. “Visibility was so poor, that we could not see what was ahead of us. Roads were literal streams, and totally deserted. It was the scariest sight, and reminded us of the rains in October last year when the city experienced worst ever floods,” Murtuza Ali, a resident of Saidabad said. On Malakpet main road, rain water accumulated on one side of the road resembling a lake, with excess water inundating the streets. There was heavy flooding on the Musarambagh causeway bridge too, as the rain water had no escape.

“After the previous barricades on the bridge were washed away during floods last year, they constructed new barricades, with concrete base. The flood vents provided were not sufficient in size, and they too were clogged. Only after the Disaster Response teams arrived and cleared them, did the water begin to clear off,” said Syed Bilal, resident of Shankar Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

Miseries only doubled for several colonies in Saroornagar and Hayatnagar areas, which were yet to recover from the impact of flooding from heavy rains a couple of days ago. Localities such as Kodandaram Nagar colony and Saraswathi Nagar colonies in Saroornagar for which flooding has been a chronic issue, have been on the receiving end yet again.

“The situation has only worsened from previous rain. Earlier, we were inundated due to overflowing storm water drains, but now, it looks like the water is coming directly from Kaprai lake. We could spot snakes in the water flooding our streets,” said Kotesh, a resident of Akhilandeshwari Nagar.

Flooding of roads has led to severe traffic blockades and delayed commuters for hours. “I was to reach the airport by 5 p.m., and booked cab well in advance. Due to water logging, I was stranded on the road for an hour, and later the cab broke down due to flood water entering the exhaust pipe,” related Prithvi Raj, a media professional. As per the data available from automatic weather stations across the city by 8 p.m., Kurmaguda recorded the highest rainfall at close to 10 cm, followed by Asmangadh at over nine centimetres. Malakpet recorded a rainfall of 7.4 centimetres, Santhosh Nagar, 5.8 cm, L.B.Nagar, 5.6 cm and Saroor Nagar and Amberpet, 5 cm rainfall. Department of Meteorology has predicted light to moderate showers at most places across Telangana for the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated locations.