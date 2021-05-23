Hyderabad

Two hospitals sealed in Khammam

Task force team seizing a private hospital in Khammam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Rao G N

District health authorities on Sunday sealed two private hospitals for flouting COVID-19 norms.

Sources said a joint team led by District Medical and Health Officer B Malathi raided three private hospitals in the town following complaints of malpractices.

In the first incident, the squad found several COVID patients in a recently opened private hospital, which applied for empanelment for treating COVID-19 patients. The hospital allegedly admitted COVID patients pending full-fledged approval, sources added.

In a separate raid, the joint team detected brazen violation of the stipulated regulations at a private hospital, where a lab was allegedly set up to conduct COVID-19 tests without permission. The team subsequently sealed the hospital.

All the wings of another private hospital, barring the COVID-19 ward, were sealed after it was found that more than the stipulated number of COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ward.

The officials shifted COVID patients from the sealed hospitals to nearby care centres.

