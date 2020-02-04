Two hit bar car, injured

Two persons received injuries when a car, driven by a 27-year-old man who was allegedly drunk, hit them while they were walking on Rajendranagar main road on Monday night. The two persons were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said accused Abdul Wahed Zeeshan’s Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) wss 146 mg /100 ml.
Rajendranagar police inspector G Suresh said Abdul usually drove a tipper lorry. The police arrested Abdul and registered cases under Section 337 of IPC and Sections184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.