Two hit bar car, injured

Two persons received injuries when a car, driven by a 27-year-old man who was allegedly drunk, hit them while they were walking on Rajendranagar main road on Monday night. The two persons were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said accused Abdul Wahed Zeeshan’s Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) wss 146 mg /100 ml.

Rajendranagar police inspector G Suresh said Abdul usually drove a tipper lorry. The police arrested Abdul and registered cases under Section 337 of IPC and Sections184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.