Two held with LSD blots

The sleuths of West Zone Task Force nabbed two persons, including a law student, on charges of drug peddling at Jubilee Hills on Thursday. Police seized 12 LSD (psychedelic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) blots from their possession.

The arrested were identified as K.Rohith (29), a law student and a resident of West Marredpally and Vicky Karunakar Salians (30), a software employee and a resident of Yousufguda here. According to police, Mr. Vicky, a native of Goa, and Mr Rohith were friends and started the drug peddling to make a quick buck.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths nabbed the duo at a private place in Jubilee Hills. “They were selling LSD blot to their clients for anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹ 3,000,” said P. Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force.

He said that the duo procured the drug from a source in Goa for ₹ 750 and ₹1,000 per blot and they themselves were substance abusers.

Fire at Uppal market

A major fire broke out at the Uppal vegetable market during the wee hours of Thursday. Around eight stalls were gutted in the fire reportedly set by unknown persons, leading to a loss of more than ₹ 4 lakh.

Based on a complaint lodged by Koyalkar Dasaratha, a vegetable trader, the Uppal police registered a case. Police said that unknown persons broke into Yellamma Temple and stole a thali bottu, nose ring and cash from the Hundi.

Peace rally taken out

The parents of two-and-a-half-year-old Nama Shiv Ruchith, who was drowned in the water sump at Bachpan Playschool in Malkajgiri, took out a peace rally on Thursday to mark one month of the tragic incident.

More than 300 people, including family members, relatives and students from two private schools participated in the rally.