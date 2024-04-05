ADVERTISEMENT

Two held with hash oil and LSD blots

April 05, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Afzalgunj police seized one litre hash oil and five LSD blots from two persons.

Officials said that the accused, Bandaru Yaswanth and D. Karthik alias Pinku, were found in possession of the contraband.

“Yaswanth is an inter-State drug peddler, who is addicted to ganja. He conducts events in Goa, Kasol, Lambasingi etc - and during this time, he noticed the demand for drugs. He then hatched a plan to source and sell drugs to make easy money along with Karthik, a local peddler from Secunderabad,” said the officials. 

