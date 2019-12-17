Two held with 250 grams of opium

Two youngsters from Rajasthan were arrested by Hyderabad police on charges of drug peddling.

Over 250 grams of opium, two smartphones and ₹40,000 cash were seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) apprehended Naga Ram (27) and Basan Ram Choudhary (26), both steelworkers and residents of Ashok Nagar here. While Ram hails from Rangala in Jolara district in Rajasthan, Choudhary is a native of Odds in Badmir district.

“The duo hatched a plan to make a quick buck by selling the contraband. Choudhary procured 500 grams of opium from his native place. The two used to sell them to known customers in the city,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Chakravarthy Gummi.

Ram, who came to Hyderabad five years ago in search of a livelihood, was addicted to opium. “They were nabbed while they were waiting for customers near the Central Library in Afzalgunj,” he said.

The accused along with the seized contraband was handed over to Afzalgunj police for further investigation.