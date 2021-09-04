Two held, stolen gold worth ₹1 cr. recovered

Hyderabad

04 September 2021 01:37 IST

A man working at a jewellery shop in Mumbai was arrested by Punjagutta police for stealing his owner’s two kilograms of gold worth ₹1 crore.

The accused, Gulab Mali, 32, from Virar, West-Palgarh of Maharashtra, along with his associate Pravin Kumar, 31, are natives of Rajasthan.

On August 26, the Saifabad police re-registered a zero FIR following a complaint lodged by Shravan Kumar Gehlot, 54, of Ranuja Jewellers, Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai, in which he stated that he was supplying gold ornaments for several jewellers traders in Hyderabad for the past seven years.

Advertising

Advertising

As per their routine, on August 23, Gulab Mali along with Gehlot’s nephew Mukesh Parihar, 34, were coming to Hyderabad with gold ornaments weighing about 2.12 kg. “Gulab Mali was carrying the gold in his safe jacket and when they reached Ameerpet, Mr. Gehlot got a call from his nephew stating that the yellow metal was missing,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said. Soon, Mr. Gehlot came to Hyderabad and lodged a complaint.

Mr. Kumar said that Gulab Mali lost his money in MCX trading, as a result, he hatched a plan to commit theft of gold ornaments and explained it to his friend Pravin Kumar. While coming to Hyderabad, Mukesh collected 3.33 kg of gold ornaments (neck chains and bracelets) from Mumbai and boarded a Jabbar Travels Bus to Hyderabad. “As per their plan, Pravin also boarded the same bus from Borvelli, for Pune city -- without taking the ticket, and during their journey, Gulab handed over the gold to the latter,” he said.

After reaching Ameerpet, Gulab pretended as someone has stolen his gold ornaments while he was in deep sleep and weaved the whole story.

Later, Pravin pledged 69.150 grams of gold ornaments at ICICI Bank, Sumerpur Branch, Sheon Gunj, for ₹2.06 lakh and spent the amount for their lavish desires. The Punjagutta policemen recovered 2.05 kg of gold from their possession after they were apprehended near Monappa Circle.