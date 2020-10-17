Two held, seven autos recovered

Adilabad police on Saturday arrested two persons of an inter-State automobile theft gang and seized seven auto rickshaws and a bike from their possession.

The accused Zubair Khan, 22, a lorry helper from Kinwat in Maharashtra, and Shaik Nadeem, 20, a daily-wager from KRK Colony in the town, were stealing parked auto rickshaws from the surrounding areas during nights and used to sell them in neighbouring Maharashtra, district Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier said.

“They used to re-paint the vehicles, drive all the way to Maharashtra through pocket routes and sell them at a cheaper price to make a quick buck,” he said. Three others – Shaik Mosin, Shaik Kaleem and Shaik Aman – involved in the case are still at large.

He said that the accused were arrested by Mavala Rural police.