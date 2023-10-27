ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in with hawala money during vehicle check exercise in Hyderabad

October 27, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Zone Task Force team seized ₹10 lakh of alleged hawala money during vehicle check exercise at Chirag Ali Lane on Wednesday. 

Officials said that they stopped a bike and seized the amount from Manprith Singh, 38, a scrap dealer, and Shaik Arshad, 22, the office boy. “Manprith came into contact with hawala agents who organise illegal transfers in metropolitan cities. They use SMS and WhatsApp to communicate in codes and deliver the money for commission to evade income tax,” said the police.

The apprehended men, along with seized material, were handed over to Abids Police for further investigation.

