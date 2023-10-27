Two held in with hawala money during vehicle check exercise in Hyderabad

October 27, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Zone Task Force team seized ₹10 lakh of alleged hawala money during vehicle check exercise at Chirag Ali Lane on Wednesday.

Officials said that they stopped a bike and seized the amount from Manprith Singh, 38, a scrap dealer, and Shaik Arshad, 22, the office boy. “Manprith came into contact with hawala agents who organise illegal transfers in metropolitan cities. They use SMS and WhatsApp to communicate in codes and deliver the money for commission to evade income tax,” said the police.

The apprehended men, along with seized material, were handed over to Abids Police for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.