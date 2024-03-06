Two held in Narsingi hit-and-run case

March 06, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the hit-and-run case in which an Indian Army soldier was killed on Monday.

The deceased, 23-year-old B Kunal, a sepoy athlete at the Artillery Centre Golconda, was killed on the ORR in Narsingi on Monday afternoon when the speeding ready mix vehicle ran over him.

The accused were identified as 30-year-old Alam Ansari, the driver of the ready mix vehicle and 25-year-old Ruksad Ansari, the accompanying cleaner. The police have also seized the vehicle.

Narsingi police registered the case under Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.