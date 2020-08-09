Two held for trying to grab govt. land in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad

09 August 2020 23:10 IST

Key accused forged papers, another posed as legal advisor

Two persons, who tried to grab 4,865 square yards of government land at Banjara Hills, were arrested by Hyderabad police on Sunday.

The accused are identified as Syed Abdul Khalid and A. Ashok Reddy. Based on a complaint lodged by an inspector working with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Central Crime Station (CCS) police registered a case against Syed Abdul Khalid and others.

Khalid tried to grab the government land in a prime locality after forging the documents, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty.

“The investigation revealed that the documents upon which Khalid relied were forged and fabricated. He falsely claimed to be the owner of the government land before the Revenue Department,” he said.

He said that another accused, Reddy, posed himself as the legal advisor, and assisted Khalid in the offence.

Earlier, Khalid was involved in three other cases in Banjara Hills police station. The duo are also accused in a case at Golconda police station.

Khalid was the complainant in an ACB case where a Revenue Inspector was trapped and led to the arrest of a tahsildar and a Sub-Inspector of police.