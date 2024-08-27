GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for throwing stones at a place of worship in Santosh Nagar

Updated - August 27, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 01:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tension prevailed in Santosh Nagar of Hyderabad after two men, one allegedly mentally disturbed, threw stones at a place of worship late on Monday (August 26, 2024). The duo was taken into custody by Santosh Nagar police.  

According to Santosh Nagar ACP Mohammad Ghouse, the cousins damaged the place of worship around 11.30 p.m. which led to a protest in the area. “We are verifying if there is any medical prescription for the alleged mental condition,” the official added.  

More than 50 police officials including the DCP and other senior officers have been deployed on the ground where protest is ongoing.  Local political representatives, including MIM Corporator Saleem Baig, joined the protest demanding swift action.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.