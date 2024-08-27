Two held for throwing stones at a place of worship in Santosh Nagar

Tension prevailed in Santosh Nagar of Hyderabad after two men, one allegedly mentally disturbed, threw stones at a place of worship late on Monday (August 26, 2024). The duo was taken into custody by Santosh Nagar police.

According to Santosh Nagar ACP Mohammad Ghouse, the cousins damaged the place of worship around 11.30 p.m. which led to a protest in the area. “We are verifying if there is any medical prescription for the alleged mental condition,” the official added.

More than 50 police officials including the DCP and other senior officers have been deployed on the ground where protest is ongoing. Local political representatives, including MIM Corporator Saleem Baig, joined the protest demanding swift action.