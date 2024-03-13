GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for smuggling marijuana via private travel bus

March 13, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Medchal) seized two kilograms of marijuana from two persons at Bachupally on Tuesday night. They were smuggling it into Hyderabad by travelling in a private bus from Andhra Pradesh.

The SOT officials nabbed 37-year-old M. Srinivasulu, along with 28-year-old M. Appan Kumar, the cleaner of the private bus. “They purchased the contraband from a supplier in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh and were bringing it to Hyderabad to sell it at higher rates. Appan’s plan was to sell it through Srinivas’s contacts in the city,” said the officials.

  They were nabbed in Bachupally on Tuesday night and the concealed contraband was seized from their possession. 

