Two held for selling Remdesivir in black

One of them works as a security guard at Osmania General Hospital

Two persons were apprehended on the charges of procuring, and selling Remdesivir injections, used in COVID-19 treatment, in the black market.

According South Zone Task Force, the accused are Kiran Kumar (35), a resident of Bhongir who runs a medical supplies agency, and Mohd Khaled (23), a resident of Chandrayangutta working as a security guard at the Osmania General Hospital.

Police said Kiran completed a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and started a medical supplies agency two months ago in Medipally. After observing that several patients were in need of the injections, he hatched a plan to buy Remdesivir injections at low prices by means of familiar channels, and later sell them for as high as ₹30,000.

He then allegedly informed Khaled that he had with him the injections, and sought his help in finding customers.

Based on inputs, the SZTF and Afzalgunj police apprehended the duo on Monday. They seized five Remdesivir vials from their possession.

Oxygen sale

Two persons were apprehended for selling oxygen concentrators in the black market, police said on Tuesday. The Special Operations Team and Kushaiguda Police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Prudhvi Kalva (32) of Banjara Hills, and Geedula Raja Suresh Kumar (49) of Nallakunta. While Prudhvi was allegedly in possession of oxygen concentrators, Suresh Kumar is a supplier of medical equipment.

According to police, the accused had bought the device for ₹50,000 for the use of their family members. However, the need did not arise. They then decided to sell them for ₹65,000. Police caught the duo even as they were moving during the lockdown hours.

Police seized two oxygen concentrators, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler from them.