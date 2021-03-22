Two held for selling old stamp papers

Hyderabad

22 March 2021 21:57 IST

Two persons, who procured old non-judicial stamp papers and indulged in erasing the document and selling old and new stamp papers for wrongful gain, were arrested by the Hyderabad city police here on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Task Force (East Zone) apprehended Syed Feroz Ali (34), a document writer at City Civil Court, Chatta Bazar, and and T.V. Bhanu Prakash (40) of Sree Venkateshwara DTP Shop at Saroornagar. They seized two ₹ 100 old Non-Judicial Stamp Papers, ten ₹ 100 old erased Non-Judicial Stamp papers, and 2,500 stamp papers, a laptop, rubber stamp making machine, and other incriminating material from their possession.

“Ali hatched a plan to procure the old non-judicial stamp papers, erase the writings on the document and sell them for a high price to make a quick buck,” Additional DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy said.

Earlier, Ali was arrested in similar cases by Pahadishareef and Mirchowk police in 2011 and 2016 respectively, and by Bhavani Nagar and Dabeerpura police in 2017. In the COVID-19 lockdown period he was facing financial crisis and came into contact with Bhanu Prakash, whose stamp vendor licence expired in 2018.

According to their plan, Ali procured old written and blank non- judicial stamp papers through various sources. “After which he erases all the written matter and makes them plain documents using ink removers and hands them to Bhanu Prakash. Ali also prepared fake and forged documents and gave it to Bhanu Prakash, who in turn sold them to his customers for a high price,” Mr. Chakravarthy said. The duo were handed over to Asif Nagar police for further investigation.