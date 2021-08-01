Two held for selling hash oil in city

Hyderabad

01 August 2021 18:44 IST

Two persons peddling hash oil in the city were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (central zone) team here on Friday. Their arrest was announced on Sunday.

The accused are Vadla Laxmi Venkata Narsimha Chary (31), a DJ supervisor from Guddimalkapur in Mehdipatnam, and Mulkala Bhanu Prakash (23), an employee at Q-Connect BPO, from Hyderguda in Attapur.

Police seized 100 ml of hash oil packed in 20 small bottles, a heat gun, one digital weighing machine and two mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force team raided a sounds and lighting godown at Priya Colony of Gudimalkapur and found the contraband in the possession of the accused.

During the investigation, Narsimha Chary told the police that he decided to sell hash oil due to his financial crisis, which was procured from one Praveen of Guntur. After procuring the drug, the accused packed it in small plastic bottles and sold them. Bhanu Prakash helped him to get customers on commission, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.

The arrested along with the seized property were handed over to Asif Nagar police for further investigation.