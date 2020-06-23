Two held for ruckus at hospital

The Panjagutta police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly creating nuisance after they were unable to get a patient admitted to a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills.
The duo were identified as Salman Khan (29) and Syed Ayub (29). Both run a Facebook page called Hyderabad Youth Courage and, according to police, were involved in social service.
On June 20, they brought a 55-year-old woman from Yakutpura for treatment at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills. However, the hospital management claimed that due to a large number of COVID – 19 patients admitted at the hospital, there was a shortage of beds and no more patients could be admitted.
Police said the accused did not relent and trespassed into a restricted area and tried to ‘instigate’ those present there. The also allegedly argued with the hospital staff and threatened them. They accused allegedly abused an officer of duty.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions Act of 2008 and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 was booked against the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath