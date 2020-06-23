Hyderabad

Two held for ruckus at hospital

The Panjagutta police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly creating nuisance after they were unable to get a patient admitted to a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills.

The duo were identified as Salman Khan (29) and Syed Ayub (29). Both run a Facebook page called Hyderabad Youth Courage and, according to police, were involved in social service.

On June 20, they brought a 55-year-old woman from Yakutpura for treatment at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills. However, the hospital management claimed that due to a large number of COVID – 19 patients admitted at the hospital, there was a shortage of beds and no more patients could be admitted.

Police said the accused did not relent and trespassed into a restricted area and tried to ‘instigate’ those present there. The also allegedly argued with the hospital staff and threatened them. They accused allegedly abused an officer of duty.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions Act of 2008 and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 was booked against the accused.

