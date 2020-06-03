Two held for possessing cocaine

HYDERABAD

03 June 2020 08:00 IST

Two Hyderabad based men who obtained an inter-State travel pass to Bengaluru, allegedly on the pretext of a business opportunity of face masks, were caught on their way back to the city with cocaine in their possession. The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths who made the apprehension identified the accused as Taran Jyoth Singh, a resident of Panjagutta, and Amit Kumar of Lothkunta. The duo was apprehended in Saraswathi Nagar in Trimugherry, allegedly with 54 grams of cocaine in their possession. The sleuths said that the duo allegedly bought 70 grams of the narcotic from a Nigerian in Bengaluru and returned to the city on May 30. Based on credible information, they were intercepted. Apart from the contraband, three mobile phones and two four-wheelers were seized from their possession.

