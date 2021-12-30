Hyderabad

Two held for peddling narcotic substances

Two youngsters, who were in possession of chocolates and a biscuit mixed with weed, jelly weed and kush (hybrid ganja), were apprehended by Cyberabad’s Special Operations Team (Balanagar zone).

The accused are Duddy Akhil Sanjay Kumar (22) from Jagadgirigutta and Gajula Parmesh (20) from Jawahar Nagar. The team seized 44 LSD papers, two intoxicated chocolates, a biscuit, a jelly weed, 26 grams of hybrid ganja and three mobile phones, all worth ₹ 5 lakh, from the possession of the accused, DCP (Balanagar) Sundeep Gone said.

He said that the duo procured LSD papers in huge quantities from Goa, Chennai and Mumbai. “They used to travel frequently and procured the contraband from local peddlers and sell it to their customers here,” Mr. Gone said.


