Two held for murder attempt

A history-sheeter and his associate were arrested by Mirchowk police of Hyderabad Commissionerate on charges of attempt to murder a shopkeeper.

The accused Mohammed Salman (32), a history-sheeter and an auto driver from Miralam Mandi and Mohammed Abdul Majeed (21), a hotel worker from Dabeerpura, tried to kill Atul Singhania of Vikas Traders with a knife and by pouring petrol on him. They also doused petrol on the main gate of Gajula Hanumanth Rao at Miralam Mandi. According to police, Salman started his criminal activities in 2013 and since then had been involved in 13 criminal cases, including rape, robbery, attempt to murder, theft and bodily offences at different police stations in the city.

He was previously was detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2020.