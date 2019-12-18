Two held for ‘Maoist links’ in Telangana

The Jogulamba-Gadwal district police on Tuesday arrested Telangana Praja Front State general secretary Menchu Ramesh and Chaitanya Mahila Sangam State general secretary Chukkala Shilpa from Hyderabad for their alleged Maoist links.

The police along with the State Intelligence’s anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau conducted searches at the residences of Ramesh and Shilpa in Nacharam and Keesara, respectively and took them into custody in connection with the case registered against them in October. Officials said the two were accused of having links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and were actively working for it by recruiting new cadre and collecting funds.

“They were covertly working as sympathisers-cum-couriers of the party as per the directions of top cadre to attract innocent youth into the banned organisation by injecting revolutionary ideology into their minds,” said Gadwal Superintendent of Police K. Apoorva Rao.

She said the accused were secretly carrying recruitment operations to restrengthen the party to carry out their plans to ‘destabilise democratically elected governments and establish their own rule through armed struggle’.

Ms. Rao said revolutionary literature of the outlawed Maoist party and electronic gadgets were seized from their possession.

They were also accused of supporting bandh calls and various activities conducted by the party in urban areas.

It may be recalled that earlier in October, police arrested Maddileti, contract lecturer Kanti Jagan, Nalamasa Krishna, TVV members Puliga Nagaraju, and Vynamoni Balram, accusing them of having links with the banned party.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against Maddileti for his ‘active’ connections with the CPI (Maoist). A case registered against Maddileti at Nallakunta was transferred to the NIA.