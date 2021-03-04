Two held for duping job aspirants

Hyderabad

04 March 2021 22:56 IST

Two people, who cheated several youngsters on pretext of providing jobs in Indian Railways, were arrested by the Cyberabad Police here on Thursday.

The accused, Sarvesh Sahu, 32, a private employee from Ghaziabad, and Abdul Majid alias Srinivas, 26, a realtor from Vijayawada, collected between ₹5 lakh and ₹6 lakh from each aspirants from across the country and were given training for three months in Kolkata, Paharganj and other cities. Two others – Mishra from Delhi and Dinesh from Kolkata – are still at large.

Prior to the ‘training’, the gang issues appointment letters, and sends them for medical tests at railway hospitals to make them believe that the offer is genuine. They also issued identity cards to the aspirants.

Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that Sahu formed a group with Abdul Majid, Mishra and Dinesh and hatched a plan to earn easy money by cheating the unemployed persons by promising jobs in the Indian Railway.

According to their plan, Abdul Majid approaches the job aspirants through Facebook WhatsApp and informs them about government jobs through back-door entry. Mishra and Dinesh organised fake training at ‘Railway Regional Training Centre’ (resembling training imparted by government institutions). Abdul Majid would send WhatsApp links to interested aspirants to fill the resume and apply for a job. “Once the aspirant fills the form in the given link, the gang members call them and ask them to deposit ₹50,000 towards medical test and provides bank details,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Soon, Sahu would call them stating that they are fit for the job and are selected, and send the aspirants for reporting as per their will. “The aspirants who are willing to work in Delhi are made to report at DRM Office at Paharganj, Delhi, under the supervision of Mishra and those willing to work in south India are made to report at DRM Office, Kharagpur, under the supervision of Dinesh,” he said.Later, Sahu would send a person and hand over the job appointment letter and also send an email regarding the joining of post in Indian Railways. They ask the aspirants to deposit ₹2 lakh for joining and ₹3 lakh for issuance of ID card and other related documents for reporting in Indian Railways.

“When one of the aspirants from Hyderabad went to Delhi office to report, he came to know that it was a fake appointment letter,” the commissioner said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Sahu and Abdul Majid were arrested by the police at Rajendranagar.