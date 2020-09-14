Hyderabad

Two held for damaging cars at CPI office

Two youngsters, Vishal Prasad Shukla and Gokul Prasad Shukla, from Uppuguda in old city, were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force officials on Monday for damaging two cars parked at Makhdoom Bhavan, State headquarters of the Communist Party of India.

On Sunday evening, the duo stopped their bike and asked watchman Surender how to reach Telugu Academy. While he was explaining the route, the pillion-rider got down, grabbed a stick and smashed the wind-shields of two cars parked on the premises.

“Their motive behind the offence is yet to be known. We are questioning them,” a police official said.

