Two held for cheating people

Two persons of a gang who cheated several people on the pretext of allotting houses in the government’s double bedroom 2BHK housing scheme were arrested by the Cyberabad police here on Friday.

The accused are Bommidam Kumar Babu alias B.Prashanth Reddy alias Ramesh Babu, 35, an unemployed person from Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, and Shaik Salman, 23, a photographer from Borabanda.

They were arrested by the Sanathnagar police in a joint operation with the Special Operations Team of Shamshabad Zone.

The duo cheated innocent people by introducing themselves as Divisional Manager of Housing Society, Telangana, Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja said. Police seized ₹37 lakh, 30 tolas of gold worth ₹15 lakh, a car, a bike, three mobile phones and other material from their possession.