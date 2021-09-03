Hyderabad

Two held for cheating people

Two persons of a gang who cheated several people on the pretext of allotting houses in the government’s double bedroom 2BHK housing scheme were arrested by the Cyberabad police here on Friday.

The accused are Bommidam Kumar Babu alias B.Prashanth Reddy alias Ramesh Babu, 35, an unemployed person from Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, and Shaik Salman, 23, a photographer from Borabanda.

They were arrested by the Sanathnagar police in a joint operation with the Special Operations Team of Shamshabad Zone.

The duo cheated innocent people by introducing themselves as Divisional Manager of Housing Society, Telangana, Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja said. Police seized ₹37 lakh, 30 tolas of gold worth ₹15 lakh, a car, a bike, three mobile phones and other material from their possession.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 8:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-held-for-cheating-people/article36276525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY