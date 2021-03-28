Two held for cheating people through dating websites

Hyderabad

Victim pays ₹41.50 lakh to Noida-based accused

Two men from Noida in Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly luring and duping several men through desi dating websites and applications. Police seized four mobile phones, bank cards, SIM cards, PAN cards from the possession of the accused.

The arrested are Kaushal Chaudhary, 30, and Umesh Yadav, 21, both residents of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, a victim of such dating website from Secunderabad approached police stating that he contacted the phone numbers found in Google for ‘Play Gigolo Services’, who lured him and made him pay ₹41.50 lakh for providing dating services, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

Soon, he realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to identify and nab the accused. According to Mr. Mohanty, the arrested along with their associates Janta Vishwas and Aman Varma post dating advertisements on Facebook and other websites like Locanto and OLX to provide dating services.

Dating services

“The gullible customers who call them will be informed that they will be provided dating services and are told to deposit huge money,” he said. In order to make the customers believe them, the tricksters used to arrange calls from women in West Bengal and make them deposit the amount for hotel security deposit and adult toys. “Once the customers deposit amounts, they do not respond to the calls and withdraw money for a lavish life,” the Joint CP added.