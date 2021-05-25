Hyderabad

Two held for black marketing of Remdesivir

The South Zone Task Force apprehended two persons for indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir and seized 18 vials of the anti-viral drug.

The accused are Salman Raj (27) of KPHB and Aravind (29) of Madhapur. A third accused Shiva Shankar, a resident of Attapur, is absconding.

Police said Aravind, a native of Guntur, has been working in the medical field for the past two years. Meanwhile, Salman has been working as nursing staff at a private hospital in Kukatpally. Aravind bought Remdesivir injections from Shiva and sought customers from Salman. He then supplied the drug to Salman, who sold them for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per vial, to those in need.

Based on inputs, South Zone Task Force and Bahadurpura Police apprehended the accused, and seized 18 vials of the injection from their possession. A case has been booked and an investigation is in progress.

