Two held for bid to sell fake tiger skin

Two persons from Old City who dressed up a goat skin and tried to pass it off as tiger skin for selling it with fake nails and teeth were apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Saturday. The accused were identified as Shaik Mohammed Mustaq (25) from Bahadurpura and Mohammed Abdul Kadeer (37) from Hafeez Baba Nagar.
The duo had coloured the goat skin to make it look like tiger hide and tried to sell it in the grey market to make a quick buck.
